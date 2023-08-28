BLT 1/5 Enhances Fire Team Capabilities at RUT

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joel Bennick, near, a team leader, and Lance Cpl. Todd Hooper, a combat engineer, both assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, move toward an objective during a fire team maneuver range as part of Realistic Urban Training exercise at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, Aug. 18, 2023. RUT is a land-based predeployment exercise which enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 15th MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 19:51
|Photo ID:
|7998284
|VIRIN:
|230818-M-HY848-1089
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, US
