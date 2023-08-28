Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 1/5 Enhances Fire Team Capabilities at RUT [Image 12 of 13]

    BLT 1/5 Enhances Fire Team Capabilities at RUT

    YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Roman Elizondo, a grenadier assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fires an M32 grenade launcher during a live-fire range as part of Realistic Urban Training exercise at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, Aug. 18, 2023. RUT is a land-based predeployment exercise which enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 15th MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 19:51
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, US
    firing range
    15th MEU
    Marines
    MAGTF
    RUT
    BLT 1/5

