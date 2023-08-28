BLT 1/5 Enhances Fire Team Capabilities at RUT

From front to rear, U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joseph Arias, Lance Cpl. Jonah Hendrickson, and Lance Cpl. Braden Breitenstein, all rifleman assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a walkthrough of fire team maneuver drills prior to executing a live-fire range during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, Aug. 17, 2023. RUT is a land-based predeployment exercise which enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 15th MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

