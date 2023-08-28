BLT 1/5 Enhances Fire Team Capabilities at RUT

U.S. Marines assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, wait to begin a low-light unknown distance rifle range during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, Aug. 16, 2023. RUT is a land-based predeployment exercise which enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 15th MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

