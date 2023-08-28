U.S. Marines assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, wait to begin a low-light unknown distance rifle range during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, Aug. 16, 2023. RUT is a land-based predeployment exercise which enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 15th MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 19:51
|Photo ID:
|7998277
|VIRIN:
|230816-M-HY848-1140
|Resolution:
|5896x3933
|Size:
|8.39 MB
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|4
This work, BLT 1/5 Enhances Fire Team Capabilities at RUT [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
