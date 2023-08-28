Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BLT 1/5 Enhances Fire Team Capabilities at RUT [Image 5 of 13]

    BLT 1/5 Enhances Fire Team Capabilities at RUT

    YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a walkthrough of fire team maneuver drills prior to executing a live-fire range during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, Aug. 17, 2023. RUT is a land-based predeployment exercise which enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 15th MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 19:51
    Photo ID: 7998276
    VIRIN: 230817-M-HY848-1001
    Resolution: 5915x3945
    Size: 7.86 MB
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT 1/5 Enhances Fire Team Capabilities at RUT [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BLT 1/5 Enhances Fire Team Capabilities at RUT
    BLT 1/5 Enhances Fire Team Capabilities at RUT
    BLT 1/5 Enhances Fire Team Capabilities at RUT
    BLT 1/5 Enhances Fire Team Capabilities at RUT
    BLT 1/5 Enhances Fire Team Capabilities at RUT
    BLT 1/5 Enhances Fire Team Capabilities at RUT
    BLT 1/5 Enhances Fire Team Capabilities at RUT
    BLT 1/5 Enhances Fire Team Capabilities at RUT
    BLT 1/5 Enhances Fire Team Capabilities at RUT
    BLT 1/5 Enhances Fire Team Capabilities at RUT
    BLT 1/5 Enhances Fire Team Capabilities at RUT
    BLT 1/5 Enhances Fire Team Capabilities at RUT
    BLT 1/5 Enhances Fire Team Capabilities at RUT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    firing range
    15th MEU
    Marines
    MAGTF
    RUT
    BLT 1/5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT