Airmen from the 109th Airlift Wing participate in water survival and parachute refresher training at the Mayfield, New York field office of the Hudson River-Black-River regulating district on Great Sacandaga Lake, Aug. 5-6, 2023. To mimic being taken by the wind, Airmen’s parachute harnesses were attached to rope and pulled through the water to practice releasing themselves from the harness. (Courtesy photo by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Gifford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2023 Date Posted: 08.30.2023 09:42 Photo ID: 7996909 VIRIN: 230805-Z-F3860-1012 Resolution: 3971x2553 Size: 1.09 MB Location: MAYFIELD, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 109 water survival and emergency parachute training [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Madison Scaringe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.