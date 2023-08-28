An Airman from the 109th Airlift Wing participates in water survival and parachute refresher training at the Mayfield, New York field office of the Hudson River-Black-River regulating district on Great Sacandaga Lake, Aug. 5-6, 2023. Airmen were suspended by a metal frame and a parachute harness to get a more realistic experience while practicing parachute malfunctions. (Courtesy photo by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Gifford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2023 Date Posted: 08.30.2023 09:42 Photo ID: 7996908 VIRIN: 230805-Z-F3860-1004 Resolution: 2442x2835 Size: 919.27 KB Location: MAYFIELD, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 109 water survival and emergency parachute training [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.