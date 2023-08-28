An Airman from the 109th Airlift Wing participates in water survival and parachute refresher training at the Mayfield, New York field office of the Hudson River-Black-River regulating district on Great Sacandaga Lake, Aug. 5-6, 2023. Airmen used foam pads to practice properly landing on the ground with a parachute. (Courtesy photo by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Gifford)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 09:42
|Photo ID:
|7996910
|VIRIN:
|230805-Z-F3860-1005
|Resolution:
|3181x2122
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|MAYFIELD, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 109 water survival and emergency parachute training [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT