Airmen from the 109th Airlift Wing participate in water survival and parachute refresher training at the Mayfield, New York field office of the Hudson River-Black-River regulating district on Great Sacandaga Lake, Aug. 5-6, 2023. Airmen received flotation device and life raft familiarization training. (Courtesy photo by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Gifford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2023 Date Posted: 08.30.2023 09:42 Photo ID: 7996912 VIRIN: 230805-Z-F3860-1011 Resolution: 3889x2636 Size: 1.39 MB Location: MAYFIELD, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 109 water survival and emergency parachute training [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.