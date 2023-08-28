Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    109 water survival and emergency parachute training [Image 1 of 10]

    109 water survival and emergency parachute training

    MAYFIELD, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    109th Air Wing/Public affairs

    An Airman from the 109th Airlift Wing participates in water survival and parachute refresher training at the Mayfield, New York field office of the Hudson River-Black-River regulating district on Great Sacandaga Lake, Aug. 5-6, 2023. Airmen were suspended by a metal frame and a parachute harness to get a more realistic experience while practicing parachute malfunctions. (Courtesy photo by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Gifford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 09:42
    Photo ID: 7996907
    VIRIN: 230805-Z-F3860-1001
    Resolution: 2640x3341
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: MAYFIELD, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 109 water survival and emergency parachute training [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    airforce
    survival
    ang
    nyng
    109aw

