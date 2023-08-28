Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-111th Aviation conducts crew swap during flight from Agadir to Tan Tan, Morocco [Image 4 of 7]

    1-111th Aviation conducts crew swap during flight from Agadir to Tan Tan, Morocco

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    06.11.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Cameron Boyd 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S Army HH-60M crew chief Sgt. Kimberly Travis from Calhoun, Georgia, a member of the 1-111th Aviation Regiment, 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia National Guard, relays outside conditions to pilots of the HH-60M through her headset while enroute to Cap Draa, Morocco, from Inezgane Airfield in Agadir, Morocco, June 11, 2023. The 1-111th is currently in Morocco to provide training and medical aviation support to multinational military personnel in Morocco during Exercise African Lion 23. Eighteen nations and approximately 8,000 personnel will participate in AL23, U.S. Africa Command's largest annual combined,

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 07:57
    Photo ID: 7996670
    VIRIN: 230611-A-TH742-6126
    Resolution: 5952x4222
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: AGADIR, MA 
    Hometown: CALHOUN, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-111th Aviation conducts crew swap during flight from Agadir to Tan Tan, Morocco [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Cameron Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia National Guard
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    Hoist Operation
    1-111TH Medical Aviation

