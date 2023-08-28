Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-111th Aviation conducts crew swap during flight from Agadir to Tan Tan, Morocco [Image 6 of 7]

    1-111th Aviation conducts crew swap during flight from Agadir to Tan Tan, Morocco

    TAN TAN, MOROCCO

    06.11.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Cameron Boyd 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Sgt. Andrew Wilwol, a flight paramedic with the 1-111th Aviation Regiment, 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, watches the Moroccan coast pass along below him while enroute to Inezgane Airfield In Agadir, Morocco, June 11, 2023, during Exercise African Lion 2023. Eighteen nations and approximately 8,000 personnel will participate in AL23, U.S. Africa Command's largest annual combined, joint exercise that will take place in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia from May 13-June 18, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cameron Boyd)

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    Hoist Operation
    1-111TH Medical Aviation

