U.S Army HH-60M crew chief Sgt. Kimberly Travis from Calhoun, Georgia, a member of 1-111th Aviation Regiment, 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia National Guard, relays outside conditions to pilots of the HH-60M though her headset while enroute to Cap Draa, Morocco, from Inezgane Airfield in Agadir, Morocco, June 11, 2023. The 1-111th is currently in Morocco to provide training and medical aviation support to multinational military personnel in Morocco during Exercise African Lion 23. Eighteen nations and approximately 8,000 personnel will participate in AL23, U.S. Africa Command's largest annual combined, joint exercise that will take place in Ghana, Morocco and Tunisia from May 13-June 18, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cameron Boyd)

Date Taken: 06.11.2023 Date Posted: 08.30.2023 Photo ID: 7996669 Location: AGADIR, MA Hometown: CALHOUN, GA, US This work, 1-111th Aviation conducts crew swap during flight from Agadir to Tan Tan, Morocco [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Cameron Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.