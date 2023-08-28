1-111th Aviation conducts crew swap during flight from Agadir to Tan Tan, Morocco

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Taylor Campbell, a flight paramedic with the 1-111th Aviation Regiment, 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, observes landing operations at Cap Draa Morocco, June 11, 2023, during Exercise African Lion 2023. Eighteen nations and approximately 8,000 personnel will participate in AL23, U.S. Africa Command's largest annual combined, joint exercise that will take place in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia from May 13-June 18, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cameron Boyd)

