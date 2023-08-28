Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-111th Aviation conducts crew swap during flight from Agadir to Tan Tan, Morocco

    1-111th Aviation conducts crew swap during flight from Agadir to Tan Tan, Morocco

    TAN TAN, MOROCCO

    01.04.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Cameron Boyd 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Warrant Officer Brandon Delgado, a HH-60 Blackhawk pilot with the 1-111th Aviation Regiment, 78th Aviation Troop Command, looks outward towards the horizon as he controls his aircraft enroute to TanTan, Morocco, June 11, 2023. The 1-111th is currently in Morocco to provide training and medical aviation support to multinational military personnel during Exercise African Lion 2023. Eighteen nations and approximately 8,000 personnel will participate in AL23, U.S. Africa Command's largest annual combined, joint exercise that will take place in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia from May 13-June 18, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cameron Boyd)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2016
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 07:58
    Photo ID: 7996667
    VIRIN: 160104-A-TH742-5750
    Resolution: 3804x2736
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: TAN TAN, MA 
    Hometown: SENOIA, GA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-111th Aviation conducts crew swap during flight from Agadir to Tan Tan, Morocco [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Cameron Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia National Guard
    Morocco
    1-111th Aviation
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

