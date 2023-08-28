U.S. Army Sgt. Reuben Harle, a soldier with C Company, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment prepares for the Week of The Bayonet eSports tournament by playing Call of Duty before his match at the Warrior Zone on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, August 29, 2023. The Week of The Bayonet is a week-long event that commemorates the 7th Infantry Division lineage, teamwork, cohesion, and fosters Esprit de Corps throughout the Bayonet Division. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Hunter Carpenter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2023 Date Posted: 08.29.2023 22:17 Photo ID: 7996387 VIRIN: 230829-A-CK914-1058 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.99 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Modern Warfare: 7th ID soldiers compete in eSports tournament [Image 7 of 7], by PV2 Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.