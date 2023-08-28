Modern Warfare: 7th ID soldiers compete in eSports tournament

U.S. Army Spc. Devin Leusse, H Company 1-17; Lt. Col. Carmen Bucci, 1-17 Battalion Commander; and Spc. Neil Redmond H Company 1-17, poses for a group photo after getting 3rd place in the Week of The Bayonet eSports tournament on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, August 29, 2023. Throughout the Week of The Bayonet, soldiers participate in various competitions that include aspects of physical fitness, and demonstrations that display their mastery of professional soldiering. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Hunter Carpenter)

