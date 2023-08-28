A group of U.S. Army soldiers with 7th Infantry Division celebrate after winning a match in the Week of The Bayonet eSports tournament held at the Warrior Zone on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, August 29, 2023. The 7th ID is an active duty infantry division of the United States Army based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord and charged with sustaining the combat readiness of two Stryker brigade combat teams (SBCT), a combat aviation brigade, and a Division Artillery Unit. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Hunter Carpenter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2023 Date Posted: 08.29.2023 22:18 Photo ID: 7996382 VIRIN: 230829-A-CK914-1118 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 10.86 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Modern Warfare: 7th ID soldiers compete in eSports tournament [Image 7 of 7], by PV2 Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.