    Modern Warfare: 7th ID soldiers compete in eSports tournament [Image 3 of 7]

    Modern Warfare: 7th ID soldiers compete in eSports tournament

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Photo by Pvt. Hunter Carpenter 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A group of U.S. Army soldiers with 7th Infantry Division celebrate after winning a match in the Week of The Bayonet eSports tournament held at the Warrior Zone on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, August 29, 2023. The 7th ID is an active duty infantry division of the United States Army based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord and charged with sustaining the combat readiness of two Stryker brigade combat teams (SBCT), a combat aviation brigade, and a Division Artillery Unit. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Hunter Carpenter)

    TAGS

    #TrustInMe
    #WOTB
    #BayonetWeek

