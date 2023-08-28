Modern Warfare: 7th ID soldiers compete in eSports tournament

First place winner, Cpl. Jose Ortiz, 2nd Brigade Support Battalion, competes in the final match of the Week of The Bayonet eSports tournament at the Warrior Zone on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, August 29, 2023. The brigade support battalion (BSB) provides logistics and medical support to a brigade combat team (BCT) and multifunctional support brigades. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Hunter Carpenter)

