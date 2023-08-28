Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Modern Warfare: 7th ID soldiers compete in eSports tournament [Image 6 of 7]

    Modern Warfare: 7th ID soldiers compete in eSports tournament

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Photo by Pvt. Hunter Carpenter 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    First place winner, Cpl. Jose Ortiz, 2nd Brigade Support Battalion, competes in the final match of the Week of The Bayonet eSports tournament at the Warrior Zone on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, August 29, 2023. The brigade support battalion (BSB) provides logistics and medical support to a brigade combat team (BCT) and multifunctional support brigades. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Hunter Carpenter)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 22:17
    Photo ID: 7996386
    VIRIN: 230829-A-CK914-1178
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.98 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
