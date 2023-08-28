Modern Warfare: 7th ID soldiers compete in eSports tournament

First place winner, Spc. Corbin Kaiser, 2nd Brigade Support Battalion focuses on his Call of Duty finals match at the Warrior Zone on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, August 29, 2023. A brigade support battalion (BSB) provides logistics and medical support to a brigade combat team (BCT) and multifunctional support brigades. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Hunter Carpenter)
|08.29.2023
|08.29.2023 22:17
|7996385
|230829-A-CK914-1176
|6720x4480
|10.71 MB
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|4
|3
