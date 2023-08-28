First place winner, Spc. Corbin Kaiser, 2nd Brigade Support Battalion focuses on his Call of Duty finals match at the Warrior Zone on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, August 29, 2023. A brigade support battalion (BSB) provides logistics and medical support to a brigade combat team (BCT) and multifunctional support brigades. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Hunter Carpenter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2023 Date Posted: 08.29.2023 22:17 Photo ID: 7996385 VIRIN: 230829-A-CK914-1176 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 10.71 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Modern Warfare: 7th ID soldiers compete in eSports tournament [Image 7 of 7], by PV2 Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.