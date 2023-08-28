Mission expansion: 350th SWW activates new EW det at Eglin

U.S. Air Force Col. Robert P. Cocke, 350th Spectrum Warfare Group commander, left, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Luke Marron, 350th Spectrum Warfare Group, Detachment 1 assuming commander, right, at Eglin Air Force Base, Aug. 25, 2023. The 350th SWG, Det 1 will support operational sustainment for mission-specific software for Electronic Warfare (EW) jamming, detection and suppression systems. Provide, EW operational, technical, and maintenance expertise and 24-hour contingency reprogramming. Conduct exploitation tests of foreign threat systems and support to Developmental and Operational Test and of new and modified EW systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ericka A. Woolever)

