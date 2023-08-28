Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mission expansion: 350th SWW activates new EW det at Eglin [Image 5 of 5]

    Mission expansion: 350th SWW activates new EW det at Eglin

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ericka Woolever 

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Robert P. Cocke, 350th Spectrum Warfare Group commander, left, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Luke Marron, 350th Spectrum Warfare Group, Detachment 1 assuming commander, right, at Eglin Air Force Base, Aug. 25, 2023. The 350th SWG, Det 1 will support operational sustainment for mission-specific software for Electronic Warfare (EW) jamming, detection and suppression systems. Provide, EW operational, technical, and maintenance expertise and 24-hour contingency reprogramming. Conduct exploitation tests of foreign threat systems and support to Developmental and Operational Test and of new and modified EW systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ericka A. Woolever)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 17:24
    Photo ID: 7993880
    VIRIN: 230825-F-ZX177-1029
    Resolution: 5651x3760
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission expansion: 350th SWW activates new EW det at Eglin [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mission expansion: 350th SWW activates new EW det at Eglin
    Mission expansion: 350th SWW activates new EW det at Eglin
    Mission expansion: 350th SWW activates new EW det at Eglin
    Mission expansion: 350th SWW activates new EW det at Eglin
    Mission expansion: 350th SWW activates new EW det at Eglin

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mission expansion: 350th SWW activates new EW det at Eglin

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EMS
    Crows
    EW
    350SWW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT