    Mission expansion: 350th SWW activates new EW det at Eglin [Image 1 of 5]

    Mission expansion: 350th SWW activates new EW det at Eglin

    EGLIN AIR FORCE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson 

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    Airmen present the guidon of the new 350th Spectrum Warfare Group Detachment 1 during an activation ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Aug. 25, 2023. The 350th SWG, Det 1’s mission is to enhance the survivability in the Electromagnetic Spectrum while accomplishing function and theater-specific combatant commander assigned missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 17:25
    Photo ID: 7993873
    VIRIN: 230825-F-DT029-1087
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 922.67 KB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE, FL, US
    This work, Mission expansion: 350th SWW activates new EW det at Eglin [Image 5 of 5], by Capt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Eglin
    EMS
    EW
    350th SWW

