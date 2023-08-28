Airmen present the guidon of the new 350th Spectrum Warfare Group Detachment 1 during an activation ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Aug. 25, 2023. The 350th SWG, Det 1’s mission is to enhance the survivability in the Electromagnetic Spectrum while accomplishing function and theater-specific combatant commander assigned missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2023 17:25
|Photo ID:
|7993873
|VIRIN:
|230825-F-DT029-1087
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|922.67 KB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Mission expansion: 350th SWW activates new EW det at Eglin [Image 5 of 5], by Capt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mission expansion: 350th SWW activates new EW det at Eglin
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT