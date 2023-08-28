Airmen present the guidon of the new 350th Spectrum Warfare Group Detachment 1 during an activation ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Aug. 25, 2023. The 350th SWG, Det 1’s mission is to enhance the survivability in the Electromagnetic Spectrum while accomplishing function and theater-specific combatant commander assigned missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2023 Date Posted: 08.28.2023 17:25 Photo ID: 7993873 VIRIN: 230825-F-DT029-1087 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 922.67 KB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mission expansion: 350th SWW activates new EW det at Eglin [Image 5 of 5], by Capt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.