U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Cocke, 350th Spectrum Warfare Group commander, gives opening remarks during the activation of the 350th Spectrum Warfare Group Detachment 1 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Aug. 25, 2023. The Det supports mission data file reprogramming efforts for command and control platforms, combat rescue platforms and expendables for the Combat Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)
|08.25.2023
|08.28.2023 17:25
|7993877
|230825-F-DT029-1066
|6048x4024
|1.33 MB
|EGLIN AIR FORCE, FL, US
|2
|2
This work, Mission expansion: 350th SWW activates new EW det at Eglin, by Capt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mission expansion: 350th SWW activates new EW det at Eglin
