    Mission expansion: 350th SWW activates new EW det at Eglin [Image 2 of 5]

    Mission expansion: 350th SWW activates new EW det at Eglin

    EGLIN AIR FORCE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson 

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Cocke, 350th Spectrum Warfare Group commander, gives opening remarks during the activation of the 350th Spectrum Warfare Group Detachment 1 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Aug. 25, 2023. The Det supports mission data file reprogramming efforts for command and control platforms, combat rescue platforms and expendables for the Combat Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

