Mission expansion: 350th SWW activates new EW det at Eglin

U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Cocke, 350th Spectrum Warfare Group commander, left, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Luke Marron, 350th Spectrum Warfare Group, Detachment 1 assuming commander, right, at Eglin Air Force Base, Aug. 25, 2023. The 350th SWG, Det 1 will enhance the Combat Air Force’s survivability in the electromagnetic spectrum while accomplishing function and theater-specific Combatant Commander assigned missions.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ericka A. Woolever)

