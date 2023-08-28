Mission expansion: 350th SWW activates new EW det at Eglin

Honor Guard present the Colors during the activation of the 350th Spectrum Warfare Group Detachment 1 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Aug. 25, 2023. The Det supports mission data file reprogramming efforts for command and control platforms, combat rescue platforms and expendables for the Combat Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

Date Taken: 08.25.2023 Date Posted: 08.28.2023 Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE, FL, US