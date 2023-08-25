U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II’s assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron are lined up on the apron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2023. While deployed to Kadena, the Lightning II’s will work in conjunction with other fighter units to ensure continued steady-state fighter capabilities in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

