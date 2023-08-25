Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    355th Fighter Squadron [Image 6 of 9]

    355th Fighter Squadron

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II’s assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron are lined up on the apron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2023. The presence of newer, more advanced aircraft at Kadena ensures the 18th Wing remains postured to deliver lethal and credible airpower to ensure the defense of U.S. allies and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 02:10
    Photo ID: 7992583
    VIRIN: 230411-F-PW483-1066
    Resolution: 7206x4804
    Size: 15.25 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, 355th Fighter Squadron [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    F-35A Lightning II
    355 FS

