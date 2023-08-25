U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II’s assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron are lined up on the apron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2023. The presence of newer, more advanced aircraft at Kadena ensures the 18th Wing remains postured to deliver lethal and credible airpower to ensure the defense of U.S. allies and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.28.2023 02:10 Photo ID: 7992583 VIRIN: 230411-F-PW483-1066 Resolution: 7206x4804 Size: 15.25 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 355th Fighter Squadron [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.