U.S. Air Force Capt. Colin Ruane, 355th Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II pilot, poses for a photo after a training sortie at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 2, 2023. Ruane was a former F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot with the 80th Fighter Squadron, Kunsan Air Base, Korea. He said being at Kadena was a unique opportunity to integrate with Pacific allies during steady state operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)
