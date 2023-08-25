U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Justin Armstrong, 355th Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II pilot, poses for a photo after a training sortie at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 2, 2023. Armstrong said operating out of Kadena gave the 355th a unique opportunity to share capabilities with Japanese and joint military assets, strengthen the U.S. tactical presence, and build upon the positive and progressive allied relations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2023 02:10
|Photo ID:
|7992585
|VIRIN:
|230502-F-PW483-1010
|Resolution:
|7569x5046
|Size:
|16.74 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|4
This work, 355th Fighter Squadron [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
