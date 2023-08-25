Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    355th Fighter Squadron [Image 8 of 9]

    355th Fighter Squadron

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Justin Armstrong, 355th Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II pilot, poses for a photo after a training sortie at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 2, 2023. Armstrong said operating out of Kadena gave the 355th a unique opportunity to share capabilities with Japanese and joint military assets, strengthen the U.S. tactical presence, and build upon the positive and progressive allied relations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 02:10
    Photo ID: 7992585
    VIRIN: 230502-F-PW483-1010
    Resolution: 7569x5046
    Size: 16.74 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, 355th Fighter Squadron [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    F-35A Lightning II
    355 FS

