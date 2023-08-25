Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    355th Fighter Squadron [Image 1 of 9]

    355th Fighter Squadron

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 44th Fighter Squadron and an F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron are parked on the apron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2023. While deployed to Kadena, the Lightning II’s will work in conjunction with other fighter units to ensure continued steady-state fighter capabilities in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 02:10
    Photo ID: 7992578
    VIRIN: 230411-F-PW483-1022
    Resolution: 5757x3238
    Size: 7.93 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th Fighter Squadron [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    F-35A Lightning II
    355 FS

