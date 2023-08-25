Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th EASOS conducts training during Astral Knight 23 Part 6 [Image 5 of 5]

    4th EASOS conducts training during Astral Knight 23 Part 6

    ROVANIEMI, LL, FINLAND

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Wing, flies over Rovaniemi, Finland, during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 22, 2023. The U.S. is committed to maintaining a credible and permanent presence in Europe. The relationships built over the last 74 years provide a strong foundation with strategic access to respond to threats against the United States as well as threats to our NATO Allies and Partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Agile Combat Employment
    AK23

