A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Wing, flies over Rovaniemi, Finland, during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 22, 2023. The U.S. is committed to maintaining a credible and permanent presence in Europe. The relationships built over the last 74 years provide a strong foundation with strategic access to respond to threats against the United States as well as threats to our NATO Allies and Partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2023 Date Posted: 08.27.2023 06:51 Photo ID: 7991983 VIRIN: 230822-F-GY077-1214 Resolution: 5117x3416 Size: 435.66 KB Location: ROVANIEMI, LL, FI Web Views: 5 Downloads: 7 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th EASOS conducts training during Astral Knight 23 Part 6 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.