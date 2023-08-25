Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th EASOS conducts training during Astral Knight 23 Part 6 [Image 1 of 5]

    4th EASOS conducts training during Astral Knight 23 Part 6

    ROVANIEMI, LL, FINLAND

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Bujacich, 4th Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron Tactical Air Control Party controller relays flight information during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6 in Rovaniemi, Finland, Aug. 22, 2023. U.S. European Command has an established network in Europe that is critical for a timely and coordinated response during crises that allows us to work together as a seamless team to address security concerns and allow all participants to contribute to international coalitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Agile Combat Employment
    AK23

