4th EASOS conducts training during Astral Knight 23 Part 6

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Bujacich, 4th Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron Tactical Air Control Party controller relays flight information during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6 in Rovaniemi, Finland, Aug. 22, 2023. U.S. European Command has an established network in Europe that is critical for a timely and coordinated response during crises that allows us to work together as a seamless team to address security concerns and allow all participants to contribute to international coalitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

