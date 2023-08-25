U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Bujacich, 4th Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron Tactical Air Control Party controller relays flight information during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6 in Rovaniemi, Finland, Aug. 22, 2023. U.S. European Command has an established network in Europe that is critical for a timely and coordinated response during crises that allows us to work together as a seamless team to address security concerns and allow all participants to contribute to international coalitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2023 06:51
|Photo ID:
|7991979
|VIRIN:
|230822-F-GY077-1181
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|ROVANIEMI, LL, FI
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|6
This work, 4th EASOS conducts training during Astral Knight 23 Part 6 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT