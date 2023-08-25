4th EASOS conducts training during Astral Knight 23 Part 6

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Nelson Walker, 4th Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron Tactical Air Control Party controller monitors an Android Tactical Assault Kit which is a device allowing TAC-Ps observe an assigned block of airspace, during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6 in Rovaniemi, Finland, Aug. 22, 2023. Today’s global environment requires the ability to rapidly deploy and sustain operations from great distances. Through collaborative efforts with our Allies and Partners, the U.S. works to provide our forces with the capabilities they need to combat current and future threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

