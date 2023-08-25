Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th EASOS conducts training during Astral Knight 23 Part 6 [Image 3 of 5]

    4th EASOS conducts training during Astral Knight 23 Part 6

    ROVANIEMI, LL, FINLAND

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Bujacich, 4th Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron Tactical Air Control Party controller operates an Android Tactical Assault Kit that allows him to observe an assigned block of airspace during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6 in Rovaniemi, Finland, Aug. 22, 2023. Today’s global environment requires the ability to rapidly deploy and sustain operations from great distances. Through collaborative efforts with our Allies and Partners, the U.S. works to provide our forces with the capabilities they need to combat current and future threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

