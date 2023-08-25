4th EASOS conducts training during Astral Knight 23 Part 6

Three U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 37th Airlift Wing, flies over Rovaniemi, Finland, during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 22, 2023. A permanent presence in Europe provides the United States military with strategic access vital in meeting our NATO commitment. That permanent presence sets the stage and is a central factor in connecting with Allies and Partners resulting in stronger partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)
