The 18th AES delivers care in the air

U.S. Air Force 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Airmen load medical supplies onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 23, 2023. The 18th AES’ mission is to provide support for medical operations in wartime, during contingencies, and for natural disaster relief operations that occur within the Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

