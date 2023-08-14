Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 18th AES delivers care in the air [Image 8 of 8]

    The 18th AES delivers care in the air

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Airmen load medical supplies onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 23, 2023. The 18th AES’ mission is to provide support for medical operations in wartime, during contingencies, and for natural disaster relief operations that occur within the Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 02:39
    VIRIN: 230712-F-IV293-1001
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, The 18th AES delivers care in the air [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

