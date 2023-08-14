The 18th AES delivers care in the air

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elena Cordova, right, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation technician, simulates administering aid to U.S. Air Force Capt. Shailey Dao, 18th AES flight nurse, during airborne training over the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 23, 2023. In the event of an in-flight emergency, aircraft patients must still be monitored to ensure they remain in stable condition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

