U.S. Air Force 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Airmen conduct a scenario for identifying patients’ injuries before boarding a MC-130J Commando II at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 23, 2023. The exercise focused on situations where multiple patients needed to be transferred to a new location after receiving treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 02:39
|Photo ID:
|7989667
|VIRIN:
|230712-F-IV293-1236
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 18th AES delivers care in the air [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT