The 18th AES delivers care in the air

U.S. Air Force 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Airmen conduct a scenario for identifying patients’ injuries before boarding a MC-130J Commando II at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 23, 2023. The exercise focused on situations where multiple patients needed to be transferred to a new location after receiving treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

