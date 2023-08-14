The 18th AES delivers care in the air

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jasmine Stamps, left, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation technician, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Krista McGraw, 18th AES noncommissioned officer in charge of mission management, fasten straps over a simulated patient at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 23, 2023. The 18th AES Airmen must be prepared to administer care quickly and efficiently to help as many service members and civilians as possible during a mass casualty situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

