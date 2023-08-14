U.S. Air Force Maj. Ustem Nu, 35th Comptroller Squadron commander, gives remarks during the 35th Comptroller Squadron assumption of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 15, 2023. The tradition of an assumption of command ceremony is to allow service members to witness their new leader assume the responsibility and trust associated with the position of commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 01:37
|Photo ID:
|7987607
|VIRIN:
|230815-F-DJ879-1084
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.55 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 35th Comptroller Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT