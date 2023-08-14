35th Comptroller Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Maj. Ustem Nu, 35th Comptroller Squadron (CPTS) commander, receives the guidon from Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 15, 2023. The passing of the guidon represents the beginning of Nu’s command at the 35th CPTS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

