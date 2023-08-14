Attendees stand during the presentation of the colors during the 35th Comptroller Squadron assumption of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 15, 2023. Assumption of command ceremonies are rooted in rich military history, dating back to the 18th century. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Date Posted: 08.24.2023 01:37 Photo ID: 7987589 VIRIN: 230815-F-DJ879-1025 Resolution: 7982x5321 Size: 5.77 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 35th Comptroller Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.