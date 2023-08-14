Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th Comptroller Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 12]

    35th Comptroller Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony

    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The officiator announces the beginning of the 35th Comptroller Squadron assumption of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 15, 2023. Assumption of command ceremonies are rooted in rich military history, dating back to the 18th century. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP 
    This work, 35th Comptroller Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

