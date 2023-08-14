133rd ARS refuels F-35s, F-22s, and F-16s for Red Flag-Alaska 23-3

Two U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 3rd Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska fly next to a KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 133rd Aerial Refueling Squadron, Pease Air Force Base, New Hampshire, during RED FLAG-Alaska 23-3 over the Joint Pacific-Alaska Range Complex, Alaska, Aug. 18, 2023. The JPARC provides more than 77,000 square miles of airspace, one conventional bombing range, and two tactical bombing ranges containing 510 different types of targets and 45 threat simulators, both manned and unmanned. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

