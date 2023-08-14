Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    133rd ARS refuels F-35s, F-22s, and F-16s for Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 [Image 10 of 13]

    133rd ARS refuels F-35s, F-22s, and F-16s for Red Flag-Alaska 23-3

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Two U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 3rd Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska fly next to a KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 133rd Aerial Refueling Squadron, Pease Air Force Base, New Hampshire, during RED FLAG-Alaska 23-3 over the Joint Pacific-Alaska Range Complex, Alaska, Aug. 18, 2023. The JPARC provides more than 77,000 square miles of airspace, one conventional bombing range, and two tactical bombing ranges containing 510 different types of targets and 45 threat simulators, both manned and unmanned. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 20:03
    Photo ID: 7985235
    VIRIN: 230818-F-KB004-1181
    Resolution: 4288x2412
    Size: 955.18 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 133rd ARS refuels F-35s, F-22s, and F-16s for Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    133rd ARS refuels F-35s, F-22s, and F-16s for Red Flag-Alaska 23-3
    133rd ARS refuels F-35s, F-22s, and F-16s for Red Flag-Alaska 23-3
    133rd ARS refuels F-35s, F-22s, and F-16s for Red Flag-Alaska 23-3
    133rd ARS refuels F-35s, F-22s, and F-16s for Red Flag-Alaska 23-3
    133rd ARS refuels F-35s, F-22s, and F-16s for Red Flag-Alaska 23-3
    133rd ARS refuels F-35s, F-22s, and F-16s for Red Flag-Alaska 23-3
    133rd ARS refuels F-35s, F-22s, and F-16s for Red Flag-Alaska 23-3
    133rd ARS refuels F-35s, F-22s, and F-16s for Red Flag-Alaska 23-3
    133rd ARS refuels F-35s, F-22s, and F-16s for Red Flag-Alaska 23-3
    133rd ARS refuels F-35s, F-22s, and F-16s for Red Flag-Alaska 23-3
    133rd ARS refuels F-35s, F-22s, and F-16s for Red Flag-Alaska 23-3
    133rd ARS refuels F-35s, F-22s, and F-16s for Red Flag-Alaska 23-3
    133rd ARS refuels F-35s, F-22s, and F-16s for Red Flag-Alaska 23-3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    F-22A Raptor

    TAGS

    PACAF
    RedFlagAlaska
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    RFA23
    RFAtoday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT