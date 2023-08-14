133rd ARS refuels F-35s, F-22s, and F-16s for Red Flag-Alaska 23-3

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, flies next to a KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 133rd Aerial Refueling Squadron, Pease Air Force Base, New Hampshire, during RED FLAG-Alaska 23-3 over the Joint Pacific-Alaska Range Complex, Alaska, Aug. 18, 2023. RF-A serves as an ideal platform for international engagement, and the exercise has a long history of including allies and partners. This enables all involved to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

