133rd ARS refuels F-35s, F-22s, and F-16s for Red Flag-Alaska 23-3

Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska fly next to a KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 133rd Aerial Refueling Squadron, Pease Air Force Base, New Hampshire, during RED FLAG-Alaska 23-3 over the Joint Pacific-Alaska Range Complex, Alaska, Aug. 18, 2023. The 18th Aggressor Squadron supports Red Flag-Alaska by contributing knowledge of adversarial tactics, techniques, and procedures to participating units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

