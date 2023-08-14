133rd ARS refuels F-35s, F-22s, and F-16s for Red Flag-Alaska 23-3

Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska fly next to a KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 133rd Aerial Refueling Squadron, Pease Air Force Base, New Hampshire, during RED FLAG-Alaska 23-3 over the Joint Pacific-Alaska Range Complex, Alaska, Aug. 18, 2023. The 18th Aggressor Squadron supports Red Flag-Alaska by contributing knowledge of adversarial tactics, techniques, and procedures to participating units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)
|08.18.2023
|08.22.2023 20:03
|7985234
|230818-F-KB004-1375
|4634x3083
|1.24 MB
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|6
|2
