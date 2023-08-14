Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    133rd ARS refuels F-35s, F-22s, and F-16s for Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 [Image 6 of 13]

    133rd ARS refuels F-35s, F-22s, and F-16s for Red Flag-Alaska 23-3

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing, Eielson Air Base, Alaska, flies next to a KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 133rd Aerial Refueling Squadron, Pease Air Force Base, New Hampshire, during RED FLAG-Alaska 23-3 over the Joint Pacific-Alaska Range Complex, Alaska, Aug. 18, 2023. This exercise reinforces the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 20:03
    Photo ID: 7985231
    VIRIN: 230818-F-KB004-1695
    Resolution: 3742x2490
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    F-35 Lightning II

    TAGS

    PACAF
    RedFlagAlaska
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    RFA23
    RFAtoday

