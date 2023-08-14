U.S. Air Force Capt. Kevin McKenna, a KC-46A Pegasus pilot assigned to the 133rd Aerial Refueling Squadron, Pease Air Force Base, New Hampshire, flies a sortie during RED FLAG-Alaska 23-3 over the Joint Pacific-Alaska Range Complex, Alaska, Aug. 18, 2023. RF-A is designed to provide realistic training essential to the continued development and improvement of combined and joint interoperability in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 20:03
|Photo ID:
|7985238
|VIRIN:
|230818-F-KB004-1036
|Resolution:
|4263x2836
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 133rd ARS refuels F-35s, F-22s, and F-16s for Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT