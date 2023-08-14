230728-N-MY408-2503 SAN DIEGO (July 28, 2023) Chief Electronics Technician Adrian Estrada returns a salute to the Chief Petty Officers of USS Decatur while departing his retirement ceremony. Decatur is in homeport San Diego after recently returning from a seven-month deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich)
|07.28.2023
|08.22.2023 17:08
|7985052
|230728-N-MY408-2503
|1920x1280
|747.9 KB
|US
|1
|1
This work, Chief Electronics Technician Adrian Estrada Retirement Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by LTJG Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
