230728-N-MY408-2202 SAN DIEGO (July 28, 2023) USS Decatur’s Chief Electronics Technician Adrian Estrada speaks on his experiences in the Navy during his retirement ceremony. Decatur is in homeport San Diego after recently returning from a seven-month deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 17:07
|Photo ID:
|7985047
|VIRIN:
|230728-N-MY408-2202
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|945.56 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Chief Electronics Technician Adrian Estrada Retirement Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by LTJG Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
